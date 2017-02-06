Family of four displaced after home burns in Long Beacha s Los Cerritos area
A two-alarm fire today damaged a large, two-story home near the Virginia Country Club in Long Beach, authorities said. It was reported at 10:22 p.m. in the 4200 block of Country Club Drive, said Long Beach Firefighter Brian Fisk.
