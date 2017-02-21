Effort to encourage African American enrollment at CSULB includes visits to 2 churches Sunday
Cal State Long Beach President Jane Close Conoley is scheduled to visit Antioch Church of Long Beach on Sunday while participating in a statewide effort to encourage young African Americans to prepare for and complete a college education. The Long Beach campus announced Conoley's plans on Monday.
