E-bike Expo is coming to Long Beach this weekend

It has been around since the mid-1890s, but - like many things - has evolved and is coming to Long Beach for the first time. The Ebike Expo will launch its 2017 U.S. tour from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Long Beach Convention Center.

