Drought Is Ending, But Not SoCal's Chronic Water Squeeze

In another round of mixed messages during an exceptionally wet winter, California's water board is extending emergency drought regulations until May, the anniversary of its action taking teeth out of conservation enforcement. With the state's permission, during the past year most urban and surburban water districts, including those in the cities of Los Angeles and Long Beach, have avoided having to meet mandated conservaton goals by "self-certifying" that they have sufficient reserves to last three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.