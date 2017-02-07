Drawing for lucrative LA and Long Beach port jobs is back on a " for now

A much-anticipated drawing for freelance dockworker positions - jobs that could lead to lucrative union positions down the road - appeared to be back on Tuesday, despite objections by union officials that the effort had been botched. “Moving forward,” said a text from Mondo Porras, vice president of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, Local 13 that represents about 7,000 dockworkers.

