Drawing for lucrative LA and Long Beach port jobs is back on a " for now
A much-anticipated drawing for freelance dockworker positions - jobs that could lead to lucrative union positions down the road - appeared to be back on Tuesday, despite objections by union officials that the effort had been botched. “Moving forward,” said a text from Mondo Porras, vice president of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, Local 13 that represents about 7,000 dockworkers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|12 hr
|Dennis H Newsome
|3,569
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|Norwalk Rapist Is Sentenced After Conviction Wa... (May '14)
|Sun
|tellinitlikeitis
|5
|Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|JanJonesEllis
|16
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|Why do so many Mexicans name their sons, Hector? (Oct '12)
|Jan 30
|Leonidas
|9
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Jan 29
|tomin cali
|14
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC