Csulb Theatre Arts Kicks Off Spring Semester with She Kills Monsters
California State University Long Beach Theatre Arts presents She Kills Monsters , written by Qui Nguyen , and directed by Amanda McRaven with movement by Julia Granata Hunicutt. This hyper-theatrical comedy playing February 17 to February 26 at the Studio Theatre kicks off an eclectic season of shows at CSULB.
