Construction on East Long Beach shopping center to begin Tuesday; more retailers announced
A proposed Long Beach shopping center may incorporate a building in the style of an aircraft hangar housing retail and restaurant operators, as seen in this image filed with city government. A groundbreaking for a new retail center called Long Beach Exchange is the next step for the buildout of the former Boeing Co.
