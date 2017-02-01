Compton man charged with murdering Long Beach father who was expecting another baby
The 21-year-old man gunned down in Central Long Beach last week was a tattoo artist and the father of a 3-year-old girl, according to his longtime girlfriend. “We also have a baby on the way,” girlfriend Kylai Saynhasith said Wednesday, the day police announced they had arrested a man on suspicion of murdering her boyfriend, Daniel Sevilla.
