College locked down after possible gang shooting in North Long Beach

A college campus in Compton was briefly locked down Wednesday afternoon as police investigated a possibly gang-related drive-by shooting nearby in North Long Beach, according to authorities. Nobody was hurt in the shooting, but students and staff at the El Camino College Compton Center were warned around 4 p.m. that police were looking for three teenagers possibly armed with a handgun, according to El Camino spokeswoman Ann Garten.

