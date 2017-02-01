College locked down after possible gang shooting in North Long Beach

A college campus in Compton was briefly locked down Wednesday afternoon as police investigated a possibly gang-related drive-by shooting nearby in North Long Beach, according to authorities. Nobody was hurt in the shooting, but students and staff at the El Camino College Compton Center were warned around 4 p.m. that police were looking for three teenagers possibly armed with a handgun, according to El Camino spokeswoman Ann Garten.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.