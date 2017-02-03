CMS announces awardees for three rounds of redistributed slots from closed hospitals
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on January 31 released the awardees of resident cap increases from Rounds 8, 9, and 10 of the Affordable Care Act's Section 5506 closed hospital residency slot redistribution program. Applications for Rounds 8, 9, and 10 were due on October 31, 2016.
