City of Santa Monicaa s Big Blue Bus Names New Chief Operations Officer
Cruz brings more than two decades of experience in public transportation to Big Blue Bus. He most recently served as the executive director and vice president of maintenance and facilities at Long Beach Transit in Long Beach, California, and also held the positions of maintenance manager and finance manager during his tenure there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Dan
|20,814
|Norwalk Rapist Is Sentenced After Conviction Wa... (May '14)
|Sun
|tellinitlikeitis
|5
|Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|JanJonesEllis
|16
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jan 31
|Lori66441atyahood...
|3,567
|Why do so many Mexicans name their sons, Hector? (Oct '12)
|Jan 30
|Leonidas
|9
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Jan 29
|tomin cali
|14
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC