City hosts book exchange at Harvey Milk Park, hoping to a activatea space
Richard Shimizu was the first customer of the Long Beach Public Library Book Bike as Ziba Zehdar debuted it Tuesday morning at Harvey Milk Park. The book bike is a mobile library that will go anywhere in the city and check out books to those with a library card.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|democrat
|20,857
|3 arrested over towing (Jun '08)
|22 hr
|LCDADDY
|153
|SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake?
|Mon
|Ben99
|7
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mon
|Pedro
|40
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Brown and proud
|4,516
|Montebello to monitor intersections (Apr '08)
|Mon
|Lbm1
|43
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Feb 26
|PatEucom
|3,587
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC