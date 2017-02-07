Christie Brinkley back in the pages o...

Christie Brinkley back in the pages of iconic swimsuit issue at

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

This week we found out that Christie Brinkley was gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue at the age of 63. This week we found out that Christie Brinkley was gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue at the age of 63. American model Christie Brinkley sits on the edge of a bathroom sink and shaves her armpit with a safty razor, 1980. American model Christie Brinkley sits on the edge of a bathroom sink and shaves her armpit with a safty razor, 1980.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 9 hr Dennis H Newsome 3,569
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Dan 20,813
News Norwalk Rapist Is Sentenced After Conviction Wa... (May '14) Sun tellinitlikeitis 5
Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10) Feb 3 JanJonesEllis 16
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 1
Why do so many Mexicans name their sons, Hector? (Oct '12) Jan 30 Leonidas 9
News Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac... Jan 29 tomin cali 14
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,587 • Total comments across all topics: 278,654,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC