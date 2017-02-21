Central Long Beach shooting leaves one injured; police looking for gunman
Police are looking for someone who ran from the scene of a shooting that left a man wounded Wednesday night in Central Long Beach, according to authorities. The shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and 21st Street, Long Beach Police spokeswoman Nancy Pratt said.
