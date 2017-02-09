Carson clears way for three new wareh...

Carson clears way for three new warehouses, but the tenants are a mystery

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Construction on three new warehouses totalling more than 250,000 square feet have been approved in Carson despite City Council complaints that the tenants remain a mystery. The City Council approved “downzoning” of two lots along the 405 and 91 freeways to “light industrial” uses from heavy industrial and business park designations Tuesday night, clearing the way for construction to begin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Buck Rohde 20,817
Make money online 9 hr Rick 2
News TOM HENNESSY: Time to let prisoner, a WWII POW,... (Sep '09) 22 hr Raceangel24 102
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Feb 7 Dennis H Newsome 3,569
News Norwalk Rapist Is Sentenced After Conviction Wa... (May '14) Feb 5 tellinitlikeitis 5
Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10) Feb 3 JanJonesEllis 16
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,192 • Total comments across all topics: 278,711,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC