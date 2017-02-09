Carson clears way for three new warehouses, but the tenants are a mystery
Construction on three new warehouses totalling more than 250,000 square feet have been approved in Carson despite City Council complaints that the tenants remain a mystery. The City Council approved “downzoning” of two lots along the 405 and 91 freeways to “light industrial” uses from heavy industrial and business park designations Tuesday night, clearing the way for construction to begin.
