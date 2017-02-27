Car crashes through wall in Bixby Knolls
Long Beach fire responded to a vehicle into a building on the 4300 block of Elm Ave. The building was stabilized with shoring. Nobody was hurt when a car crashed into a building in Long Beach's Bixby Knolls neighborhood Monday morning and ended up halfway through a wall, according to authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
