California students and athletes hit ...

California students and athletes hit by new travel ban against anti-LGBT states

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

UC Davis senior Acacia Keith was excited to present her research on the anti-abortion movement at what would have been her first national conference this spring. The Council on Undergraduate Research conference, which showcases work by more than 3,000 undergraduates, is considered a premier opportunity to make an academic mark and network for jobs and graduate programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 1 hr Tom Clark 3,580
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr mexico 20,850
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... 15 hr Waco1910 4
Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto... Feb 17 Leo 1
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 17 Mimi 2
1350 club (Jul '11) Feb 17 CodeTaIker 5
Norwalk CA I.C.E Raids. Happening now all month... Feb 16 Throw away 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,952 • Total comments across all topics: 279,038,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC