California State University Long Beach Grapples With Race In THE...
California State University Long Beach Theatre Arts presents The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, with book, music and lyrics by Kirsten Childs and directed by Dr. Jaye Austin Williams. This imaginative and multifaceted musical follows Viveca, a black woman who hides behind a mask of cheerfulness while searching for success on the Broadway stage and for love in her life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|32 min
|Cisco Kid
|35
|3 stabbed in Norwalk bar, suspect flees
|6 hr
|Diego
|3
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Thu
|Bud Cosgrove
|3,585
|Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08)
|Thu
|Ronald
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|My Fit Foods closes East Long Beach store, leav...
|Feb 21
|Ronald
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb 21
|Now_What-
|5
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC