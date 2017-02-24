California State University Long Beach Grapples With Race In THE...

California State University Long Beach Theatre Arts presents The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, with book, music and lyrics by Kirsten Childs and directed by Dr. Jaye Austin Williams. This imaginative and multifaceted musical follows Viveca, a black woman who hides behind a mask of cheerfulness while searching for success on the Broadway stage and for love in her life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.