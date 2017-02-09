Bulldog Beauty Contest: Enter Now
A host of pups, bulldogs and beyond, will compete for prizes and kisses in Long Beach on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will trot into Madison Square Garden, and, simultaneously, into our hearts, in just a matter of days. But there is a place, right here in Southern California, where you yourself can trot, should you want to encounter a wide assortment of snarfly, sweet-faced, wiggly-of-rear-end tail-waggers.
