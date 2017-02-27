Boomer parents were busy as bees 60 y...

Boomer parents were busy as bees 60 years ago in Long Beach

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Birds do it, bees do it, but those species fall way short of the towering bar set by veterans returning from the World War II battles in Europe and Somewhere in the Pacific. Their post-war endeavors with their new brides led to the Baby Boom, which was heard loudly in Long Beach, with its huge number of military men – chiefly sailors – and its equally impressive number of civilians working in the defense industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) 1 hr tutu 41
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Jessica 20,858
News 3 arrested over towing (Jun '08) Mon LCDADDY 153
SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake? Mon Ben99 7
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Mon Brown and proud 4,516
News Montebello to monitor intersections (Apr '08) Mon Lbm1 43
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Feb 26 PatEucom 3,587
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,321 • Total comments across all topics: 279,221,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC