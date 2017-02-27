Boomer parents were busy as bees 60 years ago in Long Beach
Birds do it, bees do it, but those species fall way short of the towering bar set by veterans returning from the World War II battles in Europe and Somewhere in the Pacific. Their post-war endeavors with their new brides led to the Baby Boom, which was heard loudly in Long Beach, with its huge number of military men – chiefly sailors – and its equally impressive number of civilians working in the defense industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|tutu
|41
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|3 arrested over towing (Jun '08)
|Mon
|LCDADDY
|153
|SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake?
|Mon
|Ben99
|7
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Brown and proud
|4,516
|Montebello to monitor intersections (Apr '08)
|Mon
|Lbm1
|43
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Feb 26
|PatEucom
|3,587
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC