Beach Streets festival is set to return to city in April

The fourth such event – all have been held in different parts of the city – will take place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 along Atherton Street near Cal State Long Beach, Bellflower Boulevard and Los Coyotes Diagonal to Spring Street . Mayor Robert Garcia said in a written statement that he looks forward to participation from “our amazing college students, faculty and staff.” City departments and community groups will also participate with healthy, active-living activities, booths and information, along with demonstrations, food, entertainment and more.

