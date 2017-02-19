At airport security, signs point to confusion about driver's licenses
A TSA agent checks an id under a Fraud Fighter machine in Terminal 1 at LAX. In my recent travels through Las Vegas and Long Beach airports, I have seen a Transportation Security Administration notification that prompts my question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|1 hr
|Al Boka
|3,576
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|mexico
|20,845
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Sat
|Ronald
|2
|Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto...
|Fri
|Leo
|1
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 17
|Mimi
|2
|1350 club (Jul '11)
|Feb 17
|CodeTaIker
|5
|Norwalk CA I.C.E Raids. Happening now all month...
|Feb 16
|Throw away
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC