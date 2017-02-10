Arrest made in rape, robbery of elderly women in Long Beach
Long Beach police arrested a 39-year old man Friday who is suspected of knocking on doors in a senior housing center and then robbing and assaulting the elderly women who answered. Melvin Earl Farmer Jr., of Lynwood, was taken into custody on suspicion of residential robbery, rape, oral copulation by force or fear, issuing a death threat and assault with a deadly weapon.
