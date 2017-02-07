Another storm, another sewage spill in Long Beach; Alamitos Bay closed
A man jogs in steady rain on path along Ocean Avenue Monday morning in Long Beach. The spill, involving the Los Angeles County Sanitation District, occurred between 10 and 11 a.m., according to a statement from Long Beach Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|6 hr
|Dennis H Newsome
|3,569
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Dan
|20,813
|Norwalk Rapist Is Sentenced After Conviction Wa... (May '14)
|Sun
|tellinitlikeitis
|5
|Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|JanJonesEllis
|16
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|Why do so many Mexicans name their sons, Hector? (Oct '12)
|Jan 30
|Leonidas
|9
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Jan 29
|tomin cali
|14
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC