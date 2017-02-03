5-year-old will go to Disneyland after all, thanks to school employee, Long Beach police

Long Beach police officers Mills and Silva stand next to Joyce Cruz, 19, as she talks to Eddie Garces, 5, who holds his Disneyland tickets for his birthday in Long Beach Friday, February 3, 2017. Cruz got swindled by someone selling counterfeit tickets to Disneyland, and Long Beach police officers were able to secure donations to buy the tickets for the boy and his family, and are still investigating the theft.

