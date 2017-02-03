5 free things to do Feb. 5-11

5 free things to do Feb. 5-11

The 8th Annual Monarch Butterfly Day at Mile Square Park takes place Feb. 11. Admission to the National History Museum in Los Angeles is free on the first Tuesday of the month. The 8th Annual Monarch Butterfly Day at Mile Square Park takes place Feb. 11. Why sit home because you don't want to spend any money this week? Here are five things you can do for free! Bear Mountain snow resort will be hosting a free indoor-outdoor Super Bowl viewing party around its Method's Sports Bar, for all ages.

