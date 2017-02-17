5 candidate seeking 2 Bellflower council seats lay out their agendas
Five candidates - including incumbents Mayor Dan Koops and Councilman Juan Garza - are vying for two seats on Bellflower's City Council in the March 7 election. Koops is running for his third consecutive term, while Garza was appointed by council members last June to fill a vacancy left when Councilman Scott Larsen resigned with nine months left in his term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|4 hr
|Ronald
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Wondering
|20,837
|Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto...
|Fri
|Leo
|1
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Fri
|Mimi
|2
|1350 club (Jul '11)
|Fri
|CodeTaIker
|5
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Thu
|DrG
|3,573
|Norwalk CA I.C.E Raids. Happening now all month...
|Feb 16
|Throw away
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC