5 candidate seeking 2 Bellflower council seats lay out their agendas

Five candidates - including incumbents Mayor Dan Koops and Councilman Juan Garza - are vying for two seats on Bellflower's City Council in the March 7 election. Koops is running for his third consecutive term, while Garza was appointed by council members last June to fill a vacancy left when Councilman Scott Larsen resigned with nine months left in his term.

