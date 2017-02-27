3 stores to take place of Chippendale...

3 stores to take place of Chippendale's Antiques in the Heights

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Braun Enterprises will transform the former Chippendale's Antiques store on 19th Street at Rutland in the Heights into a multitenant space. Proper Shoes has leased 1,963 square feet and Mary & Moss has leased 1,147 square feet for a women's clothing a gift boutique.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Marta 20,853
News 3 arrested over towing (Jun '08) 4 hr LCDADDY 153
SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake? 7 hr Ben99 7
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) 7 hr Pedro 40
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 9 hr Brown and proud 4,516
News Montebello to monitor intersections (Apr '08) 13 hr Lbm1 43
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Sun PatEucom 3,587
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,840 • Total comments across all topics: 279,199,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC