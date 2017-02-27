3 stores to take place of Chippendale's Antiques in the Heights
Braun Enterprises will transform the former Chippendale's Antiques store on 19th Street at Rutland in the Heights into a multitenant space. Proper Shoes has leased 1,963 square feet and Mary & Moss has leased 1,147 square feet for a women's clothing a gift boutique.
