2 with ties to Orange County colleges among 5 finalists to lead Long Beach City College
Saddleback College President Tod Burnett is among five finalists, three of whom already lead Southern California community colleges, are in contention to win the top job at Long Beach City College, college officials announced Thursday. 5 finalists for LBCC president, top row, from left: Dr. Tod A. Burnett, Dr. Otto Lee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|20 hr
|Bud Cosgrove
|3,585
|Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08)
|Thu
|Ronald
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|democrat
|20,852
|3 stabbed in Norwalk bar, suspect flees
|Tue
|Sideshow
|1
|My Fit Foods closes East Long Beach store, leav...
|Feb 21
|Ronald
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb 21
|Now_What-
|5
|Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto...
|Feb 17
|Leo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC