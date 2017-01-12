Zakk Wylde Unveils Mystical 'Lost Prayer' Music Video
Last year, legendary axeman Zakk Wylde released Book of Shadows II , a beautiful, moody acoustic album that served as the successor to the first installment of the Book of Shadows album series that began 20 years earlier. He's released another music video to support one of the album's tracks, this time for "Lost Prayer," which can be viewed above.
