Zakk Wylde Unveils Mystical 'Lost Pra...

Zakk Wylde Unveils Mystical 'Lost Prayer' Music Video

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WWBN-FM Burton

Last year, legendary axeman Zakk Wylde released Book of Shadows II , a beautiful, moody acoustic album that served as the successor to the first installment of the Book of Shadows album series that began 20 years earlier. He's released another music video to support one of the album's tracks, this time for "Lost Prayer," which can be viewed above.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 49 still at large in Hawaiian Gardens gang bust (May '09) 17 hr Hgr 175
News U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments 19 hr Modemitv 1
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) 23 hr Dudley 6
Anyone remember "Seal Beach James" ? (May '08) Sun rvsdguy 56
Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers Jan 14 DonTrump 7
News Man Shot In The Face During Drive-By In Norwalk (Jan '07) Jan 13 tellinitlikeitis 7
News 1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso... Jan 11 Wedge-oh 4
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 17 at 5:58AM PST

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,004 • Total comments across all topics: 277,987,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC