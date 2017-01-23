Woman struck in Long Beach hit-and-run dies
LONG BEACH >> A 78-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in Long Beach today whose driver fled the scene, police said. Officers dispatched about 6 a.m. to the 600 block of Redondo Avenue regarding an injury traffic crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle, found the woman in the street, Marlene Arrona of the Long Beach Police Department said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 min
|jaykayel
|20,779
|Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08)
|16 hr
|ButtH
|5
|SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake?
|Jan 23
|Marko
|4
|Panhandlers Caught Driving Rental Car
|Jan 21
|George
|2
|Anyone Know Arika Lopez
|Jan 21
|Miguel
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jan 18
|Tom Johnson
|3,562
|U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments
|Jan 16
|Modemitv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC