Woman struck in Long Beach hit-and-run dies

LONG BEACH >> A 78-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in Long Beach today whose driver fled the scene, police said. Officers dispatched about 6 a.m. to the 600 block of Redondo Avenue regarding an injury traffic crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle, found the woman in the street, Marlene Arrona of the Long Beach Police Department said.

