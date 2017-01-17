Woman shot to death by Long Beach police identified as 37-year-old mother
Authorities have identified the woman shot to death by Long Beach police Sunday as Sinuon Pream, a 37-year-old resident of Long Beach. An online fundraiser that says it was posted in Pream's memory describes her as the mother of four children.
