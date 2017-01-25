Woman gets 25-to-life prison sentence in burning RV killing in Long Beach
A 37-year-old woman convicted of helping beat a 60-year-old Long Beach man to death inside a recreational vehicle where he lived has been sentenced to 25-years-to-life in prison, according to authorities. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge sentenced Jazmin Montanez to the prison term Wednesday afternoon at the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse in Long Beach, prosecutor Rachel Hardiman said.
