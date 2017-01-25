Woman gets 25-to-life prison sentence in burning RV killing in Long Beach

A 37-year-old woman convicted of helping beat a 60-year-old Long Beach man to death inside a recreational vehicle where he lived has been sentenced to 25-years-to-life in prison, according to authorities. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge sentenced Jazmin Montanez to the prison term Wednesday afternoon at the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse in Long Beach, prosecutor Rachel Hardiman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.