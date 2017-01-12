Woman allegedly armed with knife shot...

Woman allegedly armed with knife shot by Long Beach police

LONG BEACH >> A woman reportedly armed with a knife was struck by gunfire during a police shooting in Long Beach Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police said they got a call around 11:14 a.m. about a woman with a knife threatening citizens near the intersection of 7th Street and Bellflower Boulevard.

