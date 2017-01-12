With medical marijuana returning to Long Beach, officials push for educational campaign

With the impending return of medical marijuana dispensaries to Long Beach, city officials want to launch an education outreach campaign that explains the health and safety risks of marijuana use in youth and cautions against drug-impaired driving. Prospective business owners are expected to begin applying for permits to open dispensaries at the end of the month, which is why she says now is a good time to talk about creating a cohesive message that considers input from all parties, including policy makers, dispensary owners and marijuana users.

