Widespread flooding, mudslides, evacu...

Widespread flooding, mudslides, evacuations as biggest storm in years batters California

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The third in a series of powerful winter storms unleashed a deluge in Southern California on Sunday, flooding numerous roads and freeways, setting new rainfall records and stranding some in dangerously rising waters. Forecasters had predicted this storm would be the strongest and several years, and it didn't disappoint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake? 2 hr Leshu 3
Panhandlers Caught Driving Rental Car Sat George 2
Anyone Know Arika Lopez Sat Miguel 1
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jan 18 Tom Johnson 3,562
News U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments Jan 16 Modemitv 1
News Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13) Jan 8 Mkawbrown 26
Helicopters constantly flying overhead... why? (Jun '10) Jan 5 MEe 20
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 23 at 12:00AM PST

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,762 • Total comments across all topics: 278,163,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC