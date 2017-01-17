Where to see the Peking Acrobats in L...

Where to see the Peking Acrobats in Long Beach

Read more: Press-Telegram

The Carpenter Center continues its season with a Chinese carnival this weekend that's rooted in centuries-old tradition and includes seemingly impossible physical feats. The Peking Acrobats, a group of renowned Chinese performers, return to the Long Beach venue on Jan. 21 with performances at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The troupe is known for such things as wire-walking, trick-cycling, high-air gymnastics and creating human pyramids while spinning plates.

