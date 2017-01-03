Wea re getting keel-hauled by angry Queen Mary fans

The bar for reader-response message tonnage has been set pretty high already this year thanks to the reaction of the curiously rabid fans of the Queen Mary in the wake of our column in which we made spoofish predictions about what's in store for Long Beach in 2017. The first of the forecasts was the sinking of the Queen Mary and we noted the citizens of Long Beach might be happier getting free Apple Watches, Mexican Cruises and $77.77 In-N-Out gift cards instead of throwing $280 million into repair work for a shipwreck.

