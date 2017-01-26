Volunteers fan out across Long Beach to find, count and help homeless
Shari Weaver, regional coordinator for Harbor Interfaith, shakes hands with a man as she and a group of volunteers counted the homeless population in Long Beach Thursday morning. Hundreds of volunteers set out before dawn Thursday morning to tally the number of homeless people that live in Long Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Sopr
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,782
|Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08)
|Wed
|ButtH
|5
|SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake?
|Jan 23
|Marko
|4
|Panhandlers Caught Driving Rental Car
|Jan 21
|George
|2
|Anyone Know Arika Lopez
|Jan 21
|Miguel
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jan 18
|Tom Johnson
|3,562
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC