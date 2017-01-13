Update on Perfectus' Shipment from Port of Long Beach
Perfectus Aluminum Inc. would like to clarify recent reports regarding export of our product at the Port of Long Beach in California. Perfectus has learned this morning through media reports of the seizure of formerly detained product by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Port of Long Beach.
