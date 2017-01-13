Update on Perfectus' Shipment from Po...

Update on Perfectus' Shipment from Port of Long Beach

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Perfectus Aluminum Inc. would like to clarify recent reports regarding export of our product at the Port of Long Beach in California. Perfectus has learned this morning through media reports of the seizure of formerly detained product by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Port of Long Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Shot In The Face During Drive-By In Norwalk (Jan '07) 16 hr tellinitlikeitis 7
News 1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso... Jan 11 Wedge-oh 4
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) Jan 10 Idelia 58
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jan 9 Tom Clark 3,559
News Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13) Jan 8 Mkawbrown 26
What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10) Jan 7 Keeplooking5 19
Female Hand Over Mouth Fetish (Oct '10) Jan 6 Broken into 6
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,800 • Total comments across all topics: 277,898,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC