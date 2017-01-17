U.S. Judge okays sale by Hanjin Shipp...

U.S. Judge okays sale by Hanjin Shipping Co of Total Terminals stake

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 18 Bankrupt South Korean shipping line Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd won U.S. court approval at a hearing on Wednesday for the $78 million sale of its stake in U.S. terminal operator Total Terminals International LLC, overcoming objections of container companies. "My decision is to approve the sale," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Sherwood said, adding he would approve the transfer of the sale's proceeds to South Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 12 hr Tom Johnson 3,562
What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10) 22 hr Casper 20
News 49 still at large in Hawaiian Gardens gang bust (May '09) Jan 16 Hgr 175
News U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments Jan 16 Modemitv 1
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) Jan 16 Dudley 6
Anyone remember "Seal Beach James" ? (May '08) Jan 15 rvsdguy 56
News Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13) Jan 8 Mkawbrown 26
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 18 at 2:46PM PST

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,538 • Total comments across all topics: 278,033,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC