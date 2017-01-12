There are on the Recycling Today story from 10 hrs ago, titled U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments. In it, Recycling Today reports that:

Agents working for the U.S. Customs agency have reportedly seized shipping containers filled with finished or semi-finished aluminum valued at up to $25 million at the Port of Long Beach, California. According to an online report by the Wall Street Journal , the aluminum is related to an investigation of the owner of China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd. , an aluminum producer in that nation.

