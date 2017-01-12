U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum sh...

U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments

There are 1 comment on the Recycling Today story from 10 hrs ago, titled U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments. In it, Recycling Today reports that:

Agents working for the U.S. Customs agency have reportedly seized shipping containers filled with finished or semi-finished aluminum valued at up to $25 million at the Port of Long Beach, California. According to an online report by the Wall Street Journal , the aluminum is related to an investigation of the owner of China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd. , an aluminum producer in that nation.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Recycling Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Modemitv

Los Angeles, CA

#1 1 hr ago
How many airstreams still is that? Dang
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) 5 hr Dudley 6
Anyone remember "Seal Beach James" ? (May '08) 17 hr rvsdguy 56
News 49 still at large in Hawaiian Gardens gang bust (May '09) Sun Joaquin chaidez 174
Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers Sat DonTrump 7
News Man Shot In The Face During Drive-By In Norwalk (Jan '07) Jan 13 tellinitlikeitis 7
News 1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso... Jan 11 Wedge-oh 4
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) Jan 10 Idelia 58
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jan 9 Tom Clark 3,559
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,057 • Total comments across all topics: 277,963,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC