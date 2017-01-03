U.S. Creditors Raise Concerns with Hanjin Terminal Sale
Several aspects of the sale process for Long Beach container terminal questioned, including Mediterranean Shipping Co.' s $78 million bid Hanjin Shipping Co.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|16 hr
|Idelia
|58
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Tom Clark
|3,559
|Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13)
|Jan 8
|Mkawbrown
|26
|What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10)
|Jan 7
|Keeplooking5
|19
|Female Hand Over Mouth Fetish (Oct '10)
|Jan 6
|Broken into
|6
|Helicopters constantly flying overhead... why? (Jun '10)
|Jan 5
|MEe
|20
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|Jan 5
|james wiliams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC