Two victims of fatal Pacheco Pass crash identified

The Merced County Coroner's Office has identified the two people killed in a car crash this week on Pacheco Pass. Authorities on Friday identified the victims as Long Beach resident Alexander Fox, 24, and Gabrielle Wilkerson, 22, of Indianapolis, Ind.

