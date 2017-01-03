TwitchCon 2017 announced for late October
TwitchCon 2017, the third annual convention for the Twitch community, will take place from Oct. 20-22, Twitch announced today. Although TwitchCon will remain in California, Twitch is moving the event near the other major city in the state.
