TwitchCon 2017 announced for late Oct...

TwitchCon 2017 announced for late October

10 hrs ago Read more: Polygon

TwitchCon 2017, the third annual convention for the Twitch community, will take place from Oct. 20-22, Twitch announced today. Although TwitchCon will remain in California, Twitch is moving the event near the other major city in the state.

