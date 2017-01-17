Trump Inspires Spin-Off: 'Make California Great Again'
"Make California Great Again" is a non-profit based in Los Angeles whose mission is to advocate for Donald Trump's policies in a region that voted overwhelmingly against his candidacy. Riffing on President-elect Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" theme, his campaign team in Los Angeles has morphed into a new organization called Make California Great Again.
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|6 hr
|Tom Johnson
|3,562
|What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10)
|16 hr
|Casper
|20
|49 still at large in Hawaiian Gardens gang bust (May '09)
|Mon
|Hgr
|175
|U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments
|Mon
|Modemitv
|1
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Mon
|Dudley
|6
|Anyone remember "Seal Beach James" ? (May '08)
|Sun
|rvsdguy
|56
|Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13)
|Jan 8
|Mkawbrown
|26
