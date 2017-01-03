TRAVEL: Terranea resort near Los Ange...

TRAVEL: Terranea resort near Los Angeles offers opulent accommodations, food, outdoor experiences

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

If you were a nonnative resident of Southern California, as I was for 15 years, you likely didn't know that on a spit of land jutting into the Pacific at Rancho Palos Verdes was once an amusement park called Marineland of the Pacific, which opened in 1954, a full decade before nearby San Diego's Sea World . Marineland's oceanarium featured trained pinnipeds putting on shows for enthusiastic crowds, but then the owners of Sea World purchased the park in late 1986, moved the whales and dolphins south to San Diego and basically left the property abandoned - including its stadiums and 414-foot tower - at the mercy of nature and the unforgiving salt sea breeze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Female Hand Over Mouth Fetish (Oct '10) 3 hr Broken into 6
Helicopters constantly flying overhead... why? (Jun '10) Thu MEe 20
News How Marie Osmond found strength through song Thu james wiliams 1
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jan 4 del 3,557
Poll why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10) Jan 3 Nobody 67
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Florence13 18 street Rollin 60's ect Jan 2 Street phonics 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,896 • Total comments across all topics: 277,676,799

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC