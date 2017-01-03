TRAVEL: Terranea resort near Los Angeles offers opulent accommodations, food, outdoor experiences
If you were a nonnative resident of Southern California, as I was for 15 years, you likely didn't know that on a spit of land jutting into the Pacific at Rancho Palos Verdes was once an amusement park called Marineland of the Pacific, which opened in 1954, a full decade before nearby San Diego's Sea World . Marineland's oceanarium featured trained pinnipeds putting on shows for enthusiastic crowds, but then the owners of Sea World purchased the park in late 1986, moved the whales and dolphins south to San Diego and basically left the property abandoned - including its stadiums and 414-foot tower - at the mercy of nature and the unforgiving salt sea breeze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female Hand Over Mouth Fetish (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Broken into
|6
|Helicopters constantly flying overhead... why? (Jun '10)
|Thu
|MEe
|20
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|Thu
|james wiliams
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jan 4
|del
|3,557
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Nobody
|67
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Florence13 18 street Rollin 60's ect
|Jan 2
|Street phonics
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC