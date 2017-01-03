TRAVEL: Terranea resort near Los Angeles offers opulent accommodations, food, outdoor experiences

If you were a nonnative resident of Southern California, as I was for 15 years, you likely didn't know that on a spit of land jutting into the Pacific at Rancho Palos Verdes was once an amusement park called Marineland of the Pacific, which opened in 1954, a full decade before nearby San Diego's Sea World . Marineland's oceanarium featured trained pinnipeds putting on shows for enthusiastic crowds, but then the owners of Sea World purchased the park in late 1986, moved the whales and dolphins south to San Diego and basically left the property abandoned - including its stadiums and 414-foot tower - at the mercy of nature and the unforgiving salt sea breeze.

