Torrance Theatre Company hooks an engaging fish out of water story
When: Opens 8 p.m. Jan. 21. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 19. There is an additional 8 p.m. show Feb. 16. The Torrance Theatre Company has a whopper of a fish tale coming to the stage, one that involves a banker stranded in a sleepy town and a fishing derby aimed at catching an elusive catfish named Hollis McCauley. It all happens in the comedy “ The Great Kooshog Lake Hollis McCauley Fishing Derby ,” by prolific Canadian playwright Norm Foster , whose plays are often done by local companies and have become popular here in the area.
