Suspect in killings of Long Beach mother, 4-year-old daughter will represent himself at trial

Brandon Colbert, 22, of Tulsa, Okla., has been charged with killing Carina Mancera, 26, and her daughter, Jennabel Anaya in August. Brandon Colbert, 22, of Tulsa, Okla., has been charged with killing Carina Mancera, 26, and her daughter, Jennabel Anaya in August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.