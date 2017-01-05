Suspect in killings of Long Beach mother, 4-year-old daughter will represent himself at trial
Brandon Colbert, 22, of Tulsa, Okla., has been charged with killing Carina Mancera, 26, and her daughter, Jennabel Anaya in August. Brandon Colbert, 22, of Tulsa, Okla., has been charged with killing Carina Mancera, 26, and her daughter, Jennabel Anaya in August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|12 hr
|james wiliams
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Wed
|del
|3,557
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Nobody
|67
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Florence13 18 street Rollin 60's ect
|Mon
|Street phonics
|1
|Wet backs and colored folk and white crackers
|Jan 1
|henrietta hippo
|3
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Jan 1
|Macylee722
|57
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC