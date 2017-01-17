Surveillance footage reveals gunmana s movements before, after Long Beach killings

The victim's father Luis Anaya gets a hug from a lady, who did not want to give her name, as he sits curbside as family and friends gather around a memorial where a Carina Mancera, 27 and her 4-year-old daughter Jennebel Anaya, 4, was killed in a shooting at 9th Street and Locust Avenue, in Long Beach CA. Sunday, August 7, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.